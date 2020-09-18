First Alert: A fall feel this weekend before tropical rains arrive next week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our first taste of fall will be on display this weekend as cool, northerly breezes usher in a fresh batch of cooler, drier, and refreshing air into the Piney Woods.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as a cool breeze and low humidity will lead to daytime highs topping out in the lower-to-middle 80′s.
Sunday will start off in the lower 60′s before we see highs in the lower 80′s. While sunshine will be around to start the day, we end on a cloudier note as Tropical Storm Beta sends some mid and high-level clouds funneling in our direction by Sunday afternoon.
We will introduce a 20% chance of a brief, light shower late in the day on Sunday, but most areas will have a dry and rain-free weekend.
Due to the slow and erratic-moving nature of Tropical Storm Beta near the Texas coastline, next week’s forecast is looking cloudy, wet, and gloomy in the Piney Woods.
Our rain chances will ratchet up to 60% on Monday and Tuesday before peaking out at 70% on Wednesday. If the storm gets east of our area by next Thursday, then rain chances will taper down during the back half of next week.
It should be noted that the added cloud cover and rain from our soon to be named Tropical Storm Beta will hold our daytime highs down into the 70′s for much of the week, keeping it cooler than normal for this time of year.
Rainfall amounts will highly depend on the evolution, speed, and track of our tropical cyclone. Based on the latest guidance, we are looking at two-to-four inches of rainfall across the Piney Woods, but may go higher as we get more confidence on how this storm will evolve next week.
