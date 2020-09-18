First Alert: A taste of fall on deck this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A passing cold front and a nice, cool breeze will make for some fantastic weather this evening as we enter week four of high school football in the Red Zone.
Kickoff temperatures will be around 80-degrees before falling into the lower 70′s by the time we sound the final whistle in the ten o’clock hour. Winds will be light and out of the north at 5 to 10 mph under mostly clear skies and low humidity
Our first taste of fall will be on display this weekend as cool, northerly breezes usher in a fresh batch of cooler, drier, and refreshing air into the Piney Woods.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as a cool breeze and low humidity will lead to daytime highs topping out in the lower-to-middle 80′s.
Sunday will start off with sunshine before we end on a cloudier note as Tropical Storm Beta sends some mid and high-level clouds funneling in our direction throughout the day. It will be a pleasant day, but we will not see as much sunshine as we end the weekend.
We will introduce a 20% chance of a brief, light shower late in the day on Sunday, but most areas will have a dry and rain-free weekend.
Our rain chances will then ratchet up to 60% on Monday and Tuesday before peaking out at 70% on Wednesday. If the storm gets east of our area by next Thursday, then rain chances will taper down during the back half of next week.
It should be noted that the added cloud cover and rain from Tropical Storm Beta will hold our daytime highs down into the 70′s for much of the week, keeping it cooler than normal for this time of year.
Rainfall amounts will highly depend on the evolution, speed, and track of our tropical cyclone. Based on the latest guidance, we are looking at one-to-three inches of rainfall across the Piney Woods, but may go higher as we get more confidence on how this storm will evolve next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.