Friday’s Weather: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Our Friday is starting off a bit cooler in the upper 60s to low 70s with mostly clear skies. Thanks to light winds and plenty of humidity, patchy fog has developed in a few low-lying areas so be careful on those roads! This afternoon is looking fantastic, with plenty of sunshine and average highs sitting in the middle 80s across most of East Texas. Tomorrow morning will start off with nothing but sunshine and will be much cooler in the upper 50s to low 60s before temps slowly climb into the low 80s for afternoon highs. We will start to see an increase in cloud cover Sunday afternoon, and while a stray shower might be possible, most of the area looks to remain dry until we start the next workweek. Thanks to a developing tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, our rain chances have increased for the first half of the next workweek. These rain chances are fully determinant on where exactly this tropical disturbance tracks, so rain chances could either increase or decrease over the next couple of days. We will keep a close eye on the Gulf and keep you updated with the latest. On the brighter side, no crazy warm temperatures on the 7 day forecast, with most of East Texas remaining in the middle 80s for afternoon highs through the next workweek!