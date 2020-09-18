4-ingredient baked omelet by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This is an easy meal not just for breakfast, but anytime!
4-ingredient baked omelet
Ingredients:
6 to 8 eggs
1 cup of shredded cheese (cheddar, Mexican blend, etc.)
1/2 cup of milk
1 cup of cooked sausage or bacon, crumbled
1 cup of frozen pepper/onion blend (or chop your own fresh)
Method:
Heat oven to 350. Spray a baking dish or iron skillet with cooking spray, or spread with butter.
In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Pour into the baking dish or skillet, and bake for 40 minutes or until the center is no longer jiggly when shaken.
