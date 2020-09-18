Nacogdoches High School football on hold due to COVID-19 case

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Friday Night lights at Nacogdoches High School Dragon Stadium will remain dim at least thru October 2nd.
“The decision was made to put football on hold,” said Les Linebarger, communications director for NISD. “The 89 members of the junior varsity and football teams will be sent home to quarantine, as well as 16 football related coaches.”
Contact tracing began immediately Friday morning.
“That’s taking place even as we speak as they’re looking at class schedules that sort of thing as well.”
The high contact sport of football and the close proximity of players and staff in shared locker rooms told administration the athletic department had to be the first ones sent home.
“In most cases, junior varsity football team is practicing with the varsity team and share locker rooms,” explained Linebarger how the virus of one impacted so many.
Previously, there have been other COVID-19 positive cases reported on campuses. This latest case exposure is different. Exposure to other parts of the school is likely, according to Linebarger.
“This is really the first of an event that involves a large group like this. Wherever that infection or that reported case has been will have to notify those students and personnel as well.”
Right now, it’s uncertain where the case originated. District staff will review precautionary measures and follow-up to establish and improve protocols.
“All of us knew at some point. We just couldn’t come together without something taking place,” said Linebarger. “It’s regrettable right here at the start. And certainly hate it for our football program and for all the other student groups who participate on a Friday night. Man, that’s some of the best stuff in a community right there.”
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.