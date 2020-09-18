Sheriff: Trinidad man dies while diving in the Florida Keys

KEy LARGO, Fla. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials in the Florida Keys say a 64-year-old Texas man died during a diving trip.
Officials say Blake Willis, of Trinidad, Texas, was unconscious when crew members from the Sea Dwellers Dive Center removed him from the water on Wednesday.
Willis was taking part in a dive on the SS Benwood Wreck off of Key Largo. Officials say the crew began CPR immediately.
Willis was taken to shore, where paramedics were waiting. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.
Autopsy results are pending, the sheriff’s office said.
