Wells police, Texas Rangers investigate missing 5-week-old baby

WELLS, Texas (KTRE) - Wells police, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers are investigating a missing five-week-old baby boy.
According to Wells Police Patrolman Steve Cooper, Texas Rangers and Sheriff Brent Dickson are interviewing the father. Cooper said dogs are on the way to try to find the baby.
Wells police asked on Facebook for anyone who has seen a green Ford Ranger to contact the sheriff’s office.
There are three separate crime scenes: the home in the 500 block of Forest Road, the father’s car and a second vehicle the father has access to.
