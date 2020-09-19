Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Overnight tonight we will cool to the upper 50s to low 60s. Tomorrow, a bit more cloud cover will move in late in the day and a few showers are possible down south. Temperatures will be below average, in the upper 70s to low 80s. Rain chances increase during the week due to activity in the Gulf of Mexico. As of now Tropical Storm Beta is expected to move towards and ride along the Texas coastline over the next several days. Here in East Texas we will see locally heavy rainfall and the occasional gusty wind. Skies will start clear out and temperatures will heat back up by the end of the work week. Partly sunny skies and low rain chances will follow us into the weekend.