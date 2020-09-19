Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Skies today will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will make it into the low to mid 80s. Winds will be breezy at times, coming from the northeast. Overnight we will cool to the low 60s. Tomorrow, a bit more cloud cover will move in late in the day and a few showers are possible down south. Temperatures will be below average, in the low 80s. Rain chances increase during the week due to activity in the Gulf of Mexico. As of now Tropical Storm Beta is expected to move towards and ride along the Texas coastline over the next several days. Here in East Texas we will see locally heavy rainfall and the occasional gusty wind. Skies will clear out and temperatures will heat back up by the end of the work week.