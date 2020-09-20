East Texas hauntpark shares how they will operate during COVID-19

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The scares and surprises will continue this Halloween season at Total Insanity Hauntpark in Lufkin.
Although COVID-19 has altered and cancelled many annual events, the park will remain open for guests. The staff have been preparing for the 2020 season since January. General Manager, Clay Welch said they met with the city of Hudson to go through safety rules.
“We gave them a long list of what we’re going to do, what’s going to be expected of us, how all of our actors and staff are going to be checked in, temperature check before they come back here and interact, wear masks at all times,” Welch said.
When guests arrive, while still in their vehicle, they will choose if they want to go through the house or trail, receive a number, and wait inside their vehicle until it’s their group’s turn to enter.
“We’re going to give you one glow stick and you have to go through what used to be known as the Half Acre Manor,” Welch said. “Go through there, try to explore it, try to make it out alive with just one glow stick in your whole group, in a dark house totally fogged out.”
About every hour Welch said they will stop people from coming in and clean the house and props. They also ask that you wear a mask.
“We can not enforce it, but for our safety, as well as your own, we ask you to wear a mask. All of our actors and all of our staff are going to be wearing masks and stuff like that,” Welch said. “They’ll be hand sanitizer stations at every ticket booth, at every, pretty much, stop that you’re going to make.”
Welch said actors will remain six feet from guests when scaring them by using props. All proceeds from the hauntpark go to the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department.
“It helps them buy the upkeep of their equipment, some of the trucks, they break down so anything they need as far as that,” Welch said. “Their bunker gear, anything along those lines, all of this fundraiser goes back to the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department.”
Opening weekend is Oct. 2 and 3. Ticket sales begin at 7 p.m. and are ten dollars for the house or trail. Attractions open at dark.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.