Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Overnight tonight we will see partly cloudy skies and a few spotty showers are possible. Temperatures will cool to the low 60s. Tomorrow, be prepared for a gray day. Skies will be cloudy are we are expecting off and on showers and isolated thundershowers. Very similar conditions will carry over into Tuesday as well. All of the rain is coming off of Tropical Storm Beta. We will also experience a big cool off for the beginning of the week, only warming to the low 70s. The storm will be very weak as it moves over the East Texas region. The biggest threats for our area will be localized flash flooding due to the heavy rainfall and occasionally gusty winds. Rain chances will slowly taper off by the end of the work week with temperatures returning to average. For the weekend expect partly sunny conditions, highs in the mid 80s, and one or two passing showers.