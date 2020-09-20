Trinity County sheriff: Motorcyclist led deputies on high-speed chase, played ‘chicken’ with patrol unit

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A motorcyclist who fled a traffic stop and led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase is now in custody after he tried to play a game of “chicken” with one of the pursuing Trinity County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
According to a post on Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace’s Facebook page, TCSO deputies tried to stop a motorcyclist on FM 356 for traffic violations, but the driver fled and led them on a high-speed chase Sunday.
“Deputies reported the driver tried to elude the officers by passing in curves and no passing zones then turning down a dead-end road,” the Facebook post stated. “Being forced to turn around, the motorcycle tried his luck with a game of chicken with the deputy. That didn’t work when the deputy didn’t play the game in return.”
After the motorcycle driver swerved to avoid a head-on collision, he hit a ditch and crashed his bike, the Facebook post stated.
According to the Facebook post, the motorcycle driver was not seriously hurt and is facing several felony and misdemeanor charges.
“It’s not clear why the driver fled at this time, but the driver did admit to using meth recently,” the Facebook post stated
The incident is still under investigation.
