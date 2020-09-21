Big Sandy, Linden-Kildare forfeit district games due to COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Both Big Sandy and Linden-Kildare have forfeited district games this week.
Big Sandy announced that all games through October 2 would be canceled. That would give Frankston the win in the standings for this week and also a win for Carlisle next week according to Frankston head coach Frankston Coach Paul Gould. Carlisle and Frankston will both get a 17 -0 win in the standings which is the max points for a playoff tie breaker.
Gould said the team was able to pick up a game against Cumby in place of the Big Sandy game.
Linden-Kildare will be in the same situation. The Tigers did not play this past Friday and will now lose their first district game against Hawkins that will be rewarded the 17-0 victory.
