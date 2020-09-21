East Texas roadwork for the week of Sept. 21

Crews will be performing paving operations in the westbound mainlanes and exit ramps. Bridge joint repairs are being made in the eastbound lanes. Single lane closures will occur concurrently in the eastbound and westbound directions nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The project includes paving improvements in the westbound lanes from 1.6 miles east of FM 16 in Van to 0.4 miles west of FM 17 in Canton. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph. The project consists of pavement repair, planing, underseal membrane, Permeable Friction Course (PFC) surface overlay, metal beam guard fence, and pavement markings.