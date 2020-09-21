First Alert: Tropical rains to continue through our mid-week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With more outer rain bands rotating in our direction from now through early Thursday, it would be wise to keep those umbrellas handy as it will remain cloudy and wet for the next couple of days.
We have the rain chances remaining at 70% tonight, Tuesday, and then again on Wednesday before Beta weakens and scoots to our south and east, shutting off the Gulf and ending our rain coverage.
The good news is that in addition to some beneficial rainfall, our temperatures will be confined to the 70′s the next couple of days, which is well below normal for this time of year.
Rainfall amounts should average two-to-four inches for us in the Piney Woods this week, with higher amounts expected south of Livingston, Woodville, and the Highway 190 corridor.
Once Beta pushes eastward and away from Texas, we will see more sunshine and less rain for Thursday and the rest of the week with daytime highs climbing back into the middle 80′s.
Some low-end rain chances will be in play this weekend as a weak cold front may try to sneak through on Sunday.
