Graham lines up 20,000 ducks to break Guinness World Record

The city of Graham held it's 3rd Annual Rotary Duck Derby in the Downtown Square.
The Derby would normally have been held this past April but with COVID-19 had to be pushed back until September, with some other additional changes to make sure residents were safe.
“We had to eliminate a few fun aspects for the kiddos so we thought a fun community event would be to bag all these 20,000 ducks then line them up to beat a Guinness World Record .” said Sarah Lundgren President of Graham Rotary Club.
While residents could enjoy free food, and live music, families could adopt a duck for $5 or 24 ducks for $100, to help non profits in the Graham community.
“Our Daily Bread, The Food Pantry, The Clothes Closet, The Women’s Crisis Center I mean it’s a very long list Local Coats for Kids in November with The Godfellow Projects Alliance Club I mean anything that we can get involved in we want to help.” said Sarah Lundgren President of Graham Rotary Club.
