Humpback whale swims free of croc-infested Australian river

“Hopefully, they’re on their way or he or she is on their way to Antarctica, that it’s calling out for its friends and it catches up with them, because now is the time when all our humpback whales in the Northern Territory waters actually start to head to Antarctica,” Palmer said. “And knowing that these guys haven’t fed for months and months and months, so they’d be pretty hungry and they do the final 5,000-kilometer (3,000-mile) trip to Antarctica. So we’re hoping all that works out, for sure.”