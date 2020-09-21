Monday’s Weather: Rain likely off and on today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Grab those umbrellas! As Tropical Storm Beta nears the coast, bands of rain will begin to push into East Texas. Rain will be likely off and on throughout the day today and could be heavy at times. Expect temperatures to stay in the 60s and 70s most of the day. Beta is expected to make landfall overnight tonight along the southern Texas coast and then slowly weaken as it move farther east along the coastline. This will keep likely rain chances in the forecast for East Texas through midweek. Expect pockets of heavy rainfall and the possibility of flash flooding, especially in Deep East Texas. Rain begins to come to an end by Thursday, with more sunshine Friday into the weekend. That means temperatures will begin to warm back to near average in the mid 80s by the weekend.