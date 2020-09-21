Stephen F. Austin rodeo team receives donation

“This is great for us because we do not have the means, or opportunity to get on live animals. So live bucking horses, live bulls, and our current rough stock riders are kind of at a disadvantage in that they don’t have that opportunity, like other colleges and universities do throughout our region,” Clark said. “So these two pieces of equipment will allow them to prepare, they will help them get in position, the correct positions so that they’re able to make a solid ride at all these different college rodeos that we attend.”