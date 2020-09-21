Stephen F. Austin rodeo team receives donation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin rodeo team received a donation today from former team presidents, contestants, and members.
Head coach Rachel Clark said a spur board, electronic machine for rough stock riders and monetary donations toward competitions were given to the team.
This semester the team will travel to four different rodeos across the state. Riders will be able to practice as much as they need to with the new machine.
“This is great for us because we do not have the means, or opportunity to get on live animals. So live bucking horses, live bulls, and our current rough stock riders are kind of at a disadvantage in that they don’t have that opportunity, like other colleges and universities do throughout our region,” Clark said. “So these two pieces of equipment will allow them to prepare, they will help them get in position, the correct positions so that they’re able to make a solid ride at all these different college rodeos that we attend.”
Clark said they have their first college rodeo this weekend at the Panola College Rodeo and the riders will be able to use the new equipment this week to help prepare.
