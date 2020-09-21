Texas restaurants, other businesses allowed to open at 75% capacity beginning Monday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Starting Monday, Texas restaurants and other businesses can open up to 75% capacity.
The capacity expansion comes after an announcement from Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday, Sept. 17. Restaurants and other businesses had previously been limited to 50% capacity.
The governor issued executive orders allowing the expanded occupancy levels for restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums, and libraries, and re-authorizing elective surgeries for a majority of the state of Texas. Abbott also announce new guidance related to visitations at nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the state.
“With the medical advancements we have made and the personal hygiene practices we have adopted, Texans have shown that we can address both the health and safety concerns of COVID-19 while also taking careful, measured steps to restore the livelihoods that Texans depend on,” said Governor Abbott.
“Achieving both goals requires safe standards that contain COVID-19, emphasize protecting the most vulnerable, and establish clear metrics that the public can depend on. That is why today we have announced expanded occupancy standards for a variety of services. But, Texans should remember that a steady and significant decline in COVID-19 cases is not a sign to let up in our vigilance against the virus. Instead, Texans must continue to heed the guidance of medical experts by wearing a mask, social distancing, and practicing proper sanitation strategies. By maintaining health and safety standards that are proven to mitigate COVID-19, we can continue to slow the spread while opening up the Texas economy.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.