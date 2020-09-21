Volunteers in Wells coordinate search effort for missing 5-week-old baby

WELLS, Texas (KTRE) - Volunteers in the community of Wells coordinated search teams Monday morning to help find a missing 5-week-old baby boy.
State officials issues an Amber Alert last week for Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon. The infant was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells.
Family and community members organized search teams to scour areas around the home.
“The reason why we’re doing it right here is it’s the area where he was last known seen at, so we’re just going at start at home and work our way out,” said Jakeiah Argumon, the child’s cousin.
Search members are looking for baby items or clothing, anything that looks out of place, or areas that look recently disturbed.
“Maybe something that was just put there fresh, not something that’s been there many, many months," Argumon added.
Since an Amber Alert was issued, investigators with the Texas Rangers have joined the case.
Investigators arrested Armaidre’s father, DeAndre Argumon, Friday on unrelated charges. Family members said DeAndre was the last person seen with Armaidre, but he told authorities he gave the child to the boy’s mother.
Jakeiah said details could be sorted out later; what’s important now is making sure her 5-week-old cousin is found safe.
“He said he gave the baby to [the boy’s mother], and she’s nowhere to be found. She left town for whatever reason,” she said. “They’re stories are back-to-back. He pointed the finger. We can’t deal with them, so we gotta figure out where this baby is.”
If you have any information about the whereabouts of 5-week-old Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon, you’re asked to contact local law enforcement immediately.
