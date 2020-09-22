Center makes debut in Week 5 Red Zone Top 10

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The Red Zone Top 10 is back for the 2020 season. The Top 10 will be released every Tuesday morning on the Red Zone app. The Top 10 has teams from all classifications. The Top 10 is our opinion on teams that look to have a strong season and are hot at the moment.
This is the final week that the 6A and 5A teams will be idle. Starting next week the list could see some more movement of teams.
1.Gilmer – (4-0,0-0) Last Week 1 – Gilmer remains perfect. The Buckeyes though looked to be on the verge of losing this past week with Lindale up 28-8 after the first quarter. Gilmer would settle down and score 35 unanswered points on the way to victory.
2. Carthage (1-0, 0-0) Last Week: 2 – It has been almost a month since the Carthage Bulldogs played a game. Their 27-7 win in week 1 is the only game Carthage has under their belt this year. The Bulldogs have a chance to reclaim the top spot in the Top 10 when they travel to Gilmer Friday night.
3. Joaquin – (3-0, 0-0) Last Week: 6 – The Rams continued to roll this past Friday with a 37-0 win over Ore City. The defense has still only allowed 6 points all season and the Rams have outscored their previous two opponents a combined 78-0.
4. Mount Vernon – (3-0, 0-0) Last Week: 4 – The Tigers were idle Friday night and are set to open district Friday against Rains.
5. Daingerfield – (3-1, 0-0) Last Week: 5 – Elysian Fields tested the Tigers early this past week but Daingerfield stayed the course and came out with a 26-14 victory. Daingerfield hits the road this week to Dekalb.
6. Center – (3-1, 0-0) – After losing a 63-62 game week 1 to Tatum, the Roughriders have pulled off three straight victories. The offense can score with the team not going below 40 on the scoreboard yet. The defense stepped up Friday night and only allowed 14 points to what had been a very good Chapel Hill squad.
7. Longview (0-0,0-0) Idle until Sept. 25 – The Lobos are the first of our big schools to make the list. They come in at No.3 in the 5A state rankings. The Lobos will have a new look with Haynes King gone but Kaden Meredith should bring the Lobos back to a strong running game.
8. Lufkin (0-0,0-0) Idle until Sept. 25 – The Panthers saw an early exit from the playoffs in 201 and do not want to repeat. The Panthers are the two-year 8-5A Champions. Running back Caleb Berry could help make it a third before he heads off to join the Washington Huskies.
9. Marshall (0-0,0-0) Idle until Sept. 25 – Marshall started the 2019 season slowly, but then steamrolled through the school’s district. The Mavs look to continue that district dominance.
10. Tyler HS (0-0,0-0) Idle until Sept. 24 – It’s a new school name but the same CUJO mentality for coach Ricklan Holmes and his Lions. They will be tested by bigger schools early and hope it pays off when they get to a tough district with Longview and Highland Park.
Teams to watch: Malakoff, Jasper, Lindale, Winnsboro, San Augustine
