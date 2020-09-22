Center riding momentum into final non-district contest

Center, Texas (KLTV) - The Center Roughriders might be a dark horse in a very stacked 4A DII Region III.
The team is the real deal when it comes to big plays. In their first four games, the Roughriders have racked up 205 points and never scored under 40 in a game. Their defense was suspect to start the year but against a talented Chapel Hill team the unit only allowed 14 points.
“If I tell y’all our game plan it wouldn’t be good,” free safety Marques Hall said. "We just came out and tried to stay focused on what the goal was. We made a lot of stops to get the ball back and score some more points.
After three big wins the Riders are now in the state wide rankings coming in at number 10. This week they will be tested again against a tough Van squad.
“They posted [the rankings] on the board in the locker room so we got hyped about that," linebacker Jake Liker said. "We are focused on what is in front of us. We got a big game this week.”
Following the Van game, Center will have a week off before starting district where they must contend with the bar of Texas football, No.1 Carthage in their first game. They will close their season at No.5 Jasper and in the middle face stiff competition from Madisonville and Rusk.
“It is going to be a meat grinder," Head Coach Scott Ponder said. "Rusk and Madisonville have been doing some great things here in the pre-district so we know we are going to have to play our best football every week. We are looking forward to the challenge. It is going to be a tough one but we are excited to throw our hat in the ring too.”
