First Alert: One last day of widespread rains expected on Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have Flash Flood Watches out for Jasper, Newton, Polk, and Tyler counties through the day on Wednesday since four-to-six inches of rainfall are possible in a few spots down along the Highway 190 corridor.
As Tropical Depression Beta gets a move on to the east later tonight and gets closer to our region, rain chances will remain high at 70% overnight and will be at 80% on Wednesday as we sit under the clouds and rainy conditions.
Rainfall amounts should average two-to-four inches for us in the Piney Woods this week, with higher amounts expected south of Livingston, Woodville, and the Highway 190 corridor.
Once Beta pushes eastward and away from Texas, we will see drier conditions return on Thursday, albeit, the clouds may hang tough for much of the day.
We will then see the sunshine return in full force on Friday and this weekend as high pressure reigns supreme, giving us an opportunity to dry out and enjoy the outdoors. This will set us up for an extended stretch of dry weather in East Texas from late this week through at least the middle of next week.
The abundant sunshine will lead to warming temperatures, but humidity levels will not get too high, which will lead to a nice fluctuation in daily temperatures as morning lows will be in the middle 60′s with daytime highs climbing into the upper 80′s.
Our next cold front looks to arrive next Tuesday and should come through on the dry side.
