Following investigation former SFA coach Danny Kaspar resigns from Texas State
Texas State men's basketball coach Danny Kaspar (Source: KAIT)
By Caleb Beames | September 22, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 10:31 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas State men’s basketball coach Danny Kaspar has resigned from his position.

The university confirmed the news on Tuesday night. In June Kaspar was put under a Title IX investigation by the school after a former Texas State player made allegations of racial remarks made at practice.

Kaspar was the head coach for the SFA Basketball program from 2000-2013. He brought home the school’s first NCAA National Tournament appearance in 2009. In 2018, Kaspar was inducted into the SFA Hall of Fame.

In the wake of the allegations, over a dozen black former SFA basketball players came out and defended Kaspar.

STORY: https://www.ktre.com/2020/06/05/former-sfa-basketball-players-dispute-claims-racist-comments-coach-danny-kaspar/

Assistant Terrence Johnson will serve as the interim head coach for the 2020-2021 season.

