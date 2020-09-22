Officials prepare for possible impacts from Tropical Depression Beta

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Tropical Depression Beta is making its presence felt along the Texas Gulf Coast. Beta is slowly moving inland toward Deep East Texas where officials say some may get one to five inches of rainfall.
“Depending on where those rain bands end up they may get more than five inches,” said Olen Bean Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator for Jasper, Newton, and Sabine Counties. “We’re in pretty good shape. The soil hold moisture higher than people think.”
“We are anticipating a little bit of wind but not like [Hurricane] Laura,” Jasper County Judge Mark Allen said.
Though the impacts of Tropical Depression Beta are minimal, officials say there are concerns with limbs and trees, especially after Hurricane Laura went through the area about a month ago.
“If we get 25 mph winds and some gusts up to that, it might blow a few trees down simply because they’re weakened from Laura,” Bean said. “It’s already rained and their roots are already strained. It could cause scattered power outages.”
“Because of Laura, we have a lot of roofs damaged and structures damaged,” Allen said. “If we do get torrential rainfall, more than we were expecting, that could cause a problem.”
Bean says high tides are also causing issues with the Neches and Sabine Rivers in southern Jasper and Newton Counties.
“Those rivers aren’t draining like normal, but that is not a concern at this time,” he said. “Toledo Bend is about 4 feet down, so it could take some water before having to think about releasing. Our river gauges are way down except for at Deweyville.”
Allen says he wants to remind folks to watch out for flooding.
“If we do get a lot of rainfall, don’t drive around,” he said. “Even though we are not expecting heavy winds, in situations like this it’s best not to be on the roads. Just let it pass over and we will focus on recovery and response if needed.”
Ahead of Beta’s landfall, Governor Greg Abbott issued a Disaster Declaration for 29 counties including Jasper, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby. Jasper County Judge Mark Allen says he also issued a declaration for the county for Tropical Depression Beta, as well, to allow the county to conduct any emergency or protective measures to respond.
