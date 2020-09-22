WEBXTRA: Lufkin’s Kurth Memorial Library resumes book browsing, limits capacity to 25 people

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The public can once again browse the stacks at Kurth Memorial Library but with some COVID-19 precautions in place.
The library is limiting guests to 25 people at a time, and masks are required. Social distancing measure are in place, so there is no seating or social gatherings allowed.
No one under 13 years old will be allowed to enter without an adult.
Several other guidelines are in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to the City of Lufkin’s website. They are:
- Meeting or study rooms are unavailable
- All services will be from the Circulation/Reference Desk.
- Book selection Assistance is available in person or by phone at the Reference Desk.
- Copier or Fax unavailable at this time.
- Returns must be made at the book-drops and will be quarantined for 3 days.
- Computer Use is available at limited capacity.
- Printing is self-serve with exact change required.
- Genealogy Room assistance is available by phone, email or appointment.
Click here for more information to plan your visit to the library.
