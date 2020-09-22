Week 5 Red Zone schedule

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Week 5 is here. The smaller schools are starting to pick up district games while class 6A and 5A are just starting their seasons. The majority of the East Texas private schools are also starting their seasons this week.
Sept. 24
Tyler vs Texas High, 7 PM
Sept. 25
Game of the Week
Lufkin vs Tyler Legacy @ Rose Stadium, 7:30 PM
5A
Longview vs Temple @ AT&T Stadium, 8 PM
Whitehouse vs Forney @ Forney, 7:30 PM
Nacogdoches vs Greenville @ Nacogdoches, 7 PM -Canceled
Marshall vs New Caney @ Randall Reed Stadium, 7 PM
Jacksonville vs Crandall @ Jacksonville, 7:30 PM
Hallsville vs Cleburne @ Hallsville, 7:30 PM
Mount Pleasant vs Wylie East @ Mount Pleasant, 7:30 PM
Sulphur Springs vs Frisco Wakeland @ Frisco, 7:30 PM
Pine Tree vs Princeton @ Pine Tree, 7 PM
4A
Carthage vs Gilmer @ Gilmer, 7:30 PM
Jasper vs Vidor @ Jasper, 7:30 PM
Van vs Center @ Center, 7:30 PM
Livingston vs Madisonville @ Madisonville, 7:30 PM
Athens vs Chapel Hill @ Athens, 7:30 PM *
Kilgore vs Palestine @ Palestine, 7:30 PM *
Mabank vs Lindale @ Lindale, 7:30 PM *
Henderson vs Greenville @ Greenville, 7:30 PM
Brownsboro vs Rusk @ Rusk, 7:30 PM
Canton vs Ferris @ Canton, 7:30 PM
Pittsburg vs Addison Trinity Christian @ ATC, 7:30 PM
Wills Point vs North Lamar @ Wills Point, 7:30 PM
Bullard vs Spring Hill @ Spring Hill, 7:30 PM
3A
Diboll vs Trinity @ Trinity, 7 PM *
Crockett vs Huntington @ Huntington, 7 PM *
Elysian Fields vs Queen City @ Elysian Fields, 7:30 PM *
Emory Rains vs Mount Vernon @ Mount Vernon, 7:30 PM *
Winnsboro vs Mineola @ Winnsboro, 7:30 PM *
Sabine vs New Boston @ Sabine, 7:30 PM *
Gladewater vs Tatum @ Tatum, 7:30 PM *
Atlanta vs White Oak @ White Oak, 7:30 PM *
Eustace vs Malakoff @ Malakoff, 7:30 PM * - Rescheduled for October 30
Palestine Westwood vs Elkhart @ Elkhart, 7 PM
Buna vs Woodville @ Woodville, 7:30 PM *
Edgewood vs *Scurry-Rosser @ Edgewood, 7:30 PM *
Arp vs Quitman @ Quitman, 7:30 PM *
Grand Saline vs Winona @ Grand Saline, 7:30 PM *
West Rusk vs Troup @ Troup, 7:30 PM *
Hughes Springs vs New Diana @ New Diana, 7:30 PM *
Corrigan vs Hemphill @ Hemphill, 7:30 PM *
Kountze vs Newton @ Newton, 7:30 PM *
Daingerfield vs Dekalb @ Dekalb, 7:30 PM *
Waskom vs Ore City @ Ore City, 7:30 PM *
2A
San Augustine vs Alto @ San Augustine, 7:30 PM
Como-Pickton VS Honey Grove @ Honey Grove, 7:30 PM*
Alba Golden vs Celeste @ Alba Golden, 7:30 PM *
Cayuga vs Jewett Leon @ Jewett Leon, 7:30 PM
Beckville vs Carlisle @ Beckville, 7:30 PM *
Big Sandy vs Frankston @ Big Sandy, 7:30 PM * - Big Sandy Forfeits
Frankston vs Cumby @ Cumby, 7:30 PM
Colmesneil vs Overton @ Overton, 7 PM *
Cushing vs West Sabine @ Cushing, 7 PM *
Lovelady vs Tenaha @ Tenaha, 7 PM
All Saints vs Mount Enterprise @ Mount Enterprise, 7 PM
Joaquin vs Clarksville @ Joaquin, 7:30 PM
Timpson vs Sims Bowie @ Timpson, 7:30 PM
Grapeland vs Burkeville @ Grapeland, 7 PM
Garrison vs Groveton @ Groveton, 7:30 PM
Hawkins vs Linden Kildare @ Linden-Kildare, 7:30 PM * - Linden-Kildare Forfeits
1A
Fruitvale vs Willowbend @ Fruitvale, 7 PM
Leverett’s Chapel vs Trinidad @ Trinidad, 7:30 PM
Chester vs Baytown Christian @ Chester, 7 PM
Private Schools
Brook Hill vs FW Christian @ Brook Hill, 7 PM
Tyler Grace vs Frisco Legacy Christian @ Grace, 7:30 PM
Bishop Gorman vs Tomball Christian Home School, 7 PM
Kings Academy vs Oakwood @ Oakwood, 7:30 PM
Saturday Sept 26
1A
Union Hill vs Medina @ Evant, 2 PM
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.