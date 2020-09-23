Angelina County Farmer’s Market pumpkins have arrived

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Pumpkins have arrived in Lufkin from what’s known as the “Pumpkin Capital of Texas,” in Floydada.
The journey of nearly one thousand miles: that’s the round trip that the managers of the Angelina County Farmers market made to bring back pumpkins for this year’s patch.
Lynn Bryan, one of the managers, says they range in size from mini-pumpkins up to two hundred pounds.
On Saturday they will be opening their pumpkin patch and visitors can come take photos, walk around, and purchase pumpkins, gourds, cornstalks and more.
The farmers market is open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
