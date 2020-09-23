Better East Texas: Suicide prevention discussion brought into focus by Dak Prescott

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 2020 is a year most of us would like to forget. You see graphics and messages on social media that proclaim 2020 as a year that no one wants to replay. But even with looking at this from a humorous perspective, there has been an incredible amount of pressure on many individuals created by the events of this year.
Recently, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott discussed the impact that this year has had on him mentally, and he discussed his struggle with depression after losing his brother. His brother committed suicide earlier this year. So, it is obvious that no one is immune to the impact and effects of mental health issues and suicide. After the wild Cowboys' game with the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta tight end Hayden Hurst found Prescott and reiterated his support of Prescott going public with his struggles. It is a powerful exchange because both men have deep interest in addressing mental health issues and suicide prevention.
September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, and as much as we debate over the impact of COVID-19 and even the annual flu casualty count, suicide takes the lives of almost 50,000 people in the US each year. 50,000. Thanks to these brave football players and others, perhaps that number can be reduced.
It isn’t taking some type of protest to do it, but rather a constant drumbeat of support and education that suicide is preventable and that there are resources to help. Thankfully, help is available here in East Texas. We have contact information on our website, and helping address this will make for a Better East Texas.
