City of Nacogdoches offering free public wifi locations for community use

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - We are living in a time when remote education has become the norm. The City of Nacogdoches has now taken part in the Dragon Connect initiative started by Nacogdoches ISD, to offer free public wi-fi locations for people in the community.
“We are really proud of the locations that we have secured and have open Wi-Fi for any citizens who what to pull up and maybe download homework or upload homework, or use internet in any other way that may fit their needs,” said Amy Mehaffey, Communications Director for the City of Nacogdoches.
Mehaffey says in addition to most of the city parks, Nacogdoches City Hall is another main location.
“Also, our local public library parking lot and the police department are all offering a way for people to pull up and access the Wi-Fi and get done what they need to,” Mehaffey said.
Mehaffey says this service is available in the parking lots during all hours.
“People can just get on their phones or their devices, whatever they are using and it’s an open network. So, they do not have to have a password or anything. They can just log-in and get started on whatever they need,” Mehaffey explained.
Mehaffey says providing free public Wi-Fi will be beneficial for residents who live in rural parts of the community, who do not have access to high-speed internet.
“So, to be able to work into their schedule that they can come to one of our public facilities and maybe check out a library book at the same time and take part in some of our other city programs. And also, multitask and use wi-fi at the same time for school or for work, it’s just an added bonus for our community,” said Mehaffey.
