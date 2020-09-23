Deep East Texas COVID-19 hospitalization rate rises above reopening threshold

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Trauma Service Area located in Deep East Texas has risen above the 15-percent mark of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Sept. 17 that counties could reopen businesses to 75 percent capacity and allow resumption of elective surgeries in certain counties. However, counties in Trauma Service Areas with over 15 percent COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven consecutive days would be excluded from that reopening.
Monday’s report shows the Deep East Texas TSA has a 15.9 percent COVID-19 hospitalization rate. This would mean if the rate stays above 15 percent for six more days, counties in that TSA would have to roll back to 50 percent capacity in businesses.
Counties in the Deep East Texas TSA include Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler.
