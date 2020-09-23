FBI seeking more potential victims after ‘Cheer’ star is arrested on child porn charges

CHICAGO, IL (KLTV) - The FBI announced they are looking for more potential victims connected to ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris.
Harris, 21, was arrested on September, 17, for allegedly asking an underage boy to send sexually explicit images and videos to him.
On Tuesday, the FBI released a statement asking for the public’s helping in identifying more victims who were harassed or victimized by Harris as minors.
In the statement, the agency included the former Netflix star’s social media accounts which may have been used to make contact with these children.
- Snapchat username: jerry_714
- Instagram username: __jcoleofficial
- Any other account believed to be used by Jeremiah “Jerry” Harris
Potential victims are being asked to fill out a brief questionnaire.
According to the FBI, “production of child pornography is punishable by a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.”
Harris will remain in federal custody until the FBI has completed their investigation.
