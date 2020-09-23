First Alert: Rain moving out as Beta moves away from the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The rain associated with Tropical Depression Beta is exiting stage left as Beta shifts further away from East Texas.
It should be noted that there will be some patchy drizzle and damp conditions this evening as we stay under the clouds, but no more additional rainfall is expected.
Even though the rain has moved out of East Texas, we will be hanging out under the stubborn clouds on Thursday which will lead to daytime highs remaining in the upper 70′s. There may be some peeks of sun in Cherokee, Houston, and Trinity counties late in the day, but for most of us, it will be a gray day.
We will then see the sunshine return on Friday and this weekend as high pressure reigns supreme, giving us an opportunity to dry out and enjoy the outdoors. This will set us up for an extended stretch of dry weather in East Texas from late this week through at least the middle of next week.
The abundant sunshine and tolerable humidity levels will lead to some nice weather for us in the last few days of September as morning lows will be in the middle 60′s with daytime highs warming into the upper 80′s to near 90-degrees by early next week.
Our next cold front looks to arrive around the middle of next week and should bring us a nice shot of cool air as we round out the month of September.
