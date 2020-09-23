Nacogdoches doctor named to state podiatric board

Joe E. Martin, D.P.M. of College Station has been a Podiatrist on staff at Baylor Scott and White Clinics, and formerly Scott and White Clinics for 31 years, and currently works at the Baylor Scott and White Clinic in College Station. He is a member and former president of the Texas Podiatric Medical Association. He is board certified in foot surgery with the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery. Martin received a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology with a minor in Chemistry from Brigham Young University and a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from the California College of Podiatric Medicine.