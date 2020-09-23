Regional Amber Alert program assisting in search for missing Wells baby

WELLS, Texas (KTRE) - It has been five days since the missing baby out of Wells, Armaidre Argumon, has been seen.
Investigators arrested Armaidre’s father, DeAndre Argumon, Friday on unrelated charges. Family members said DeAndre was the last person seen with Armaidre. He’s since been charged with endangering and/or abandoning a child.
The sheriff says there’s no indication the baby was victim of foul play, but tonight he is still missing
Many agencies have been involved in the search for the baby, from local law enforcement, to the Texas Rangers, CPS, and more.
The Deep East Texas Regional Amber Alert program covers nine counties. The program is designed to help locate missing children in these areas. In the case of missing baby Armaidre Argumon, the regional Amber Alert was activated at 4:55 p.m. on Friday September 18.
“We are local, we live in the communities that we serve and we are established to get the word out to our local communities as fast as we possibly can and we also work in teamwork and collaboration with the state Amber Alert,” said Melissa Russel, the regional coordinator for Deep East Texas.
Part of Russell’s role in helping get the word out has been hanging up flies from Cherokee County all the way to Angelina County, and in between.
“Moving forward we will continue to pass out fliers,” she said. “We’ll continue to work with law enforcement as needed, and we’ll also continue to blast as much as we can across social media to get the word out.”
The program does more than just get the word out about missing children.
“We can offer several services, anywhere from counseling to the families and police officers involved, if needed. All the way up to providing media liaison. Also we coordinate with law enforcement on searches, bringing in resources that are needed,” Russell said. “We also utilize locals that know the areas, that know the woods, that know the cities, and we just come together as a big partnership to try, with one goal in mind, which is to save our community’s children.”
Russell said they are currently in a transition to a digital format where they can automatically send emergency alerts that will ping phones.
“We can set it to where it pings in our nine county area. It’ll also hit the television stations, it’ll hit the radio stations, and it really works the same way as a weather warning does,” Russell said.
The Cherokee County Sheriff and Wells Police Department remind people to keep checking their property and places of work for anything that may be related to baby Arugmon’s search.
The sheriff said a substantial reward would be offered to anyone who helps recover the child.
If anyone has information on the baby’s whereabouts they are urged to call the Wells Police Department or Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
