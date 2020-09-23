Thieves in Lufkin swipe two catalytic converters

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two catalytic converters were stolen in the city of Lufkin.
It happened in the 600 block of Webber Street at Moore Brother Construction Company.
Lufkin police say that someone cut open a fence and removed two catalytic converters from vehicles on the property. The two parts are worth hundreds of dollars.
The business does have cameras, but the theft was not caught on surveillance video.
There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356.
