Wednesday’s Weather: Foggy, rainy start

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a foggy, rainy start to the day. Some places seeing just light mist and drizzle while others are seeing some moderate rain showers. As the remnants of Beta continue to push east, the rain will begin to move out of our area by late afternoon and evening. Temperatures today will once again hover in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Cloud cover begins to decrease tomorrow with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s by afternoon. Mostly sunny skies return to the forecast Friday through the weekend. Expect warmer temperatures with afternoon highs in the 80s, but overnight lows will still drop into the 60s. Another cold front is on the way to East Texas by midweek next week with another cool down expected.