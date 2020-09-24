Cushing ISD superintendent says district is tightening restrictions at football games

CUSHING, Texas (KTRE) - Cushing ISD Superintendent, Michael Davis, shared how the fall semester is progressing with managing COVID-19, teaching challenges, and football season.
Davis said last week an at-home learner tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a football game. That positive case led to contract-tracing, which led to more tests, and some quarantines.
Davis said for the Bearcat games, a message was sent to fans instructing them what they need to do to “keep the team going”. As the season goes on he said more people will be attending which will be something to watch. The biggest change he said is moving the band out of the stands to make more space for social-distancing.
