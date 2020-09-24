East Texas Ag News: Cattle prices end firm to higher this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Compared to last week, weight class average prices in the 400 pounds and lighter ended a full 4 to 7 dollars higher. And weight classes over 400 pounds finished firm to 2 dollars higher. That’s according to the East Texas Livestock Weekly Market Report out of Crockett.
Both the slaughter cows and the slaughter bulls finished a dollar stronger over last week. And though wet weather hampered some market movement, the report states that the optimism from those recent rains in the wheat country is fueling buyer interest and aggression.
