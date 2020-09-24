First Alert: Patchy fog and low clouds overnight will give way to the return of sunshine on Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The pesky, stubborn clouds have kept temperatures on the cool side today as temperatures were held down into the 70′s, keeping that cool feel in place.
The combination of light winds and the damp ground may serve as a recipe for some patchy fog and reduced visibilities come first thing Friday morning. Look for overnight lows to drop into the middle 60′s.
Friday will start off with some low clouds and patchy fog before giving way to partly sunny skies by the afternoon. The return of sunshine will lead to daytime highs climbing into the lower 80′s, which is a few degrees below normal for this time of year.
The partly cloudy skies will continue into the weekend as cool mornings give way to warmer afternoons as we go from the middle 60′s to the upper 80′s in our daily range of temperatures.
A big dip in the jet stream and big pattern shift look to send a stout cold front down through East Texas on Monday or early next week. Along the frontal passage, we will see increasing clouds to go along with a 40% chance of rain. At this time, rainfall amounts look rather meager, averaging a quarter-of-an-inch or less.
Behind the frontal passage, it will turn windy and noticeably cooler as morning lows drop into the 50′s and highs only top out in the lower 80′s from Tuesday through Thursday of next week.
With skies clearing out in the wake of the frontal passage, it will feel like fall in East Texas, making for some pleasant weather to get outdoors and soak up some refreshing air.
Another secondary cold front may arrive next Thursday, reinforcing the cooler than normal temperatures that may stick around as we head into the first weekend of October.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.