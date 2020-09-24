Pine Tree ISD superintendent talks district COVID numbers

“I think the biggest thing is just realizing the sheer number of people that we have. We’ve got 4,500-plus students students and 675 employees. That’s a lot of people. I think the best thing to look at is -- we get cases and they’re they’re going to happen. People have lives outside of school. It doesn’t matter what mitigation factors we have here. People are going to contract this virus outside of school and then they may not know it until after they’ve already been here. So that’s going to happen and you’ve got to kind realize that our big thing is to make sure we’re taking the safety protocols serious enough to where if that does happen, that it doesn’t go any further than that person,” Clugston said.