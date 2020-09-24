Software provider to state and local governments hacked

DALLAS (AP) - A major U.S. provider of software services to state and local governments, including the online publishing of election results, has told customers that an unknown intruder broke into its phone and IT systems.
Plano, Texas-based Tyler Technologies told customers in an email that it discovered the breach Wednesday morning.
It said it contacted law enforcement and enlisted outside cybersecurity help. The S&P 500 company did not immediately respond to phone calls and emails.
