Texas Rep. Ron Wright out of hospital after cancer treatment

By Associated Press | September 24, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 10:11 AM

ALLAS (AP) - U.S. Rep. Ron Wright is out of the hospital following treatment for lung cancer complications.

A statement from his reelection campaign staff Wednesday says the Texas Republican, who represents a suburban North Texas district, was released Monday from Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas after a weeklong hospitalization.

His physicians have directed him to recover at home from a bout with pneumonia before returning to work and his campaign for reelection while continuing his treatment for lung cancer.

The 67-year-old congressman from Arlington is seeking a second term representing the 6th Congressional District of Texas.

