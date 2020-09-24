Thursday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Cloud cover will continue to breakup throughout the day and winds will stay light from the north. Temperatures will be well below average, in the upper 70s. Overnight we will cool to the low 60s. Tomorrow be prepared for mostly sunny skies and low 80s. Conditions this weekend will be just about perfect! Skies will be clear and sunny with seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. We are expecting two separate cold fronts to pass through during the beginning portions of next work week. They will bring a few stray showers and cool our temperatures back to the low 80s.