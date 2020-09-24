Timpson ISD superintendent warns adults who won’t comply with sports COVID-19 protocols: ‘do it somewhere else’

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - Timpson ISD Superintendent Mid D. Johnson has a message for parents and other adults in the school district about COVID-19 safety rules.
Johnson posted the following statement on the district’s Facebook page:
It has come to my attention that there are concerns about stadium procedures and protocols for visitors to our events at Timpson ISD. We published our stadium guidelines and athletic event procedures on our website many weeks ago. We have tried to communicate the guidelines and enforce them as much as possible. However, our country is currently in a struggle for power and that struggle in my opinion has made its way to school stadiums and school houses across the nation.
I understand that some people believe the Coronavirus poses a great threat to our society while others do not believe it is real. So whether you believe COVID is real or not, the letter I received from UIL yesterday about potential allegations of violations of COVID-19 protocol at TISD “is real”.
It has also been reported that people are not planning to abide by the established protocols for our homecoming game tomorrow night. It will be shameful if we have to empty the bleachers so our kids can play the game. So if you must promote your personal beliefs or become belligerent toward authority, do it somewhere else so our kids get to enjoy their time at THS.
Sincerely,
Dr. Mid D. Johnson
Superintendent, Timpson ISD
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.