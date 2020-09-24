WEBXTRA: Hemphill Care Center allows visitors for first time in nearly 7 months

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Jeremy Thomas was in Hemphill outside of the Hemphill Care Center where they are allowing visitors inside to see their loved ones for the first time in in nearly seven months.
The first visitors tell KTRE were overwhelmed with joy to finally see their loved ones Thursday.
Administrator Tiffani Bradberry tells us how they even received updated guidelines today, as well as just a few days ago. Bradberry said the facility had to be in compliance with those new guidelines before visitors could be allowed.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.