Alba Golden shuts down football, volleyball for two weeks due to COVID-19

Due to helping control the spread of confirmed COVID-19 cases and the number of quarantined athletes, JV and Varsity Volleyball along with Varsity Football will be suspended for two weeks. The district schedules allow for this flexibility and have open dates at the end of schedules in which these games will be made-up. Again, there will not be football or volleyball tomorrow night, 9/25. The plan is to continue seasons as planned for JH Football, JV Football and JH Volleyball at this time (if opponents can play). Today, one of our quarantined HS students did test positive; however, this student has been in quarantine already and has not been on campus this week. This brings the total to 4 HS positive cases (3 students and 1 staff) and 1 Elementary student positive case that are all associated closely.