Dr. Ed answers COVID-19 questions about the flu vaccine, cleaning, and the CDC

Dr. Ed answers COVID-19 questions about flu vaccine, cleaning, CDC
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | September 25, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 3:35 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Dr. Ed Dominguez joined East Texas Now to answer viewer questions.

He said cleaning surfaces with soap and water is a good idea but emphasized the bathrooms are the most important area because many people enter that room.

Dr. Ed commented on the CDC website changing a post concerning airborne transference of the virus.

Dr. Ed supports getting a flu vaccine saying patients who have the coronavirus at the same time as the flu “don’t do well.”

