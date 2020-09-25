First Alert: A brief warm-up this weekend before a cold front cools us down next week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The partly cloudy skies will become mostly sunny as we progress through the weekend as cool mornings give way to warmer afternoons due to southerly winds returning to our region.
Wake-up temperatures in the morning hours will remain in the middle 60′s with afternoon highs climbing into the middle 80′s on Saturday and the upper 80′s on Sunday.
This weekend warm-up will be short-lived, however, as a big dip in the jet stream will send a stout cold front through East Texas on Monday morning.
Along the frontal passage, we will see increasing clouds to go along with a 40% chance of rain. At this time, rainfall amounts look rather meager, averaging a quarter-of-an-inch or less.
Behind the frontal passage, it will turn windy and noticeably cooler as that cool, northerly wind will usher in drier air and fall-like temperatures through much of the week.
Morning lows will drop into the middle-to-upper 50′s from Tuesday through Friday mornings with daytime highs only reaching the upper 70′s and lower 80′s.
With skies clearing out in the wake of the frontal passage, it will feel like fall in East Texas, making for some pleasant weather to get outdoors and soak up some refreshing air.
Another secondary cold front may arrive next Thursday, reinforcing the cooler than normal temperatures that will stick around as we head into the first weekend of October.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.